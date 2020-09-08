Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Sunderland academy graduates are at now?

Published

18 mins ago

on

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson will be under increasing pressure to bounce back after last season’s poor League One finish and promotion failure.

The Black Cats have now spent the last two seasons in England’s third tier and the former Premier League club will want to ensure a play-off or automatic promotion place next summer.

While we await the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the club’s former academy players.

See if you can score 100% and name which club these 9 players represent now…

1 of 9

Jordan Pickford?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Sunderland academy graduates are at now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: