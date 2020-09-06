Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Reading academy graduates are at now?

Reading will be hoping they can get off to a positive start in the 2020/21 season, when they take on Derby County on the opening weekend of fixtures.

The Royals finished 14th in the Championship last term, and will be eager to put together a positive run of results under the management of Veljko Paunović.

Reading have had their fair share of players over the years that have gone on to bigger and better things, whilst others have dropped down the leagues in search of regular game time.

Do you know which club these former Reading academy graduates are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Do you know which club Simon Cox is playing for now? Sydney FC Perth Glory Western Sydney Wanderers Millwall