QUIZ: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Preston North End academy graduates are at now?

Over the past week, we have seen a couple of clubs sell their academy graduates after developing into top players in the Championship.

Norwich look set to lose Jamal Lewis to Newcastle United for £13.5million, whilst Nottingham Forest have lost Matty Cash to Aston Villa in a deal which could rise to £16million.

Preston North End have had plenty of promising players rise from the academy in recent years, but how good is your knowledge of them?

Do you know what club these 9 ex-Preston North End academy graduates are at now? Have a go at our quiz now!

1 of 9 Josh Brownhill? Burnley Swansea Bristol City Blackburn