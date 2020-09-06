Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Plymouth Argyle academy graduates are at now?

A successful promotion to League One last season for Plymouth Argyle will have fans chomping at the bit for the new season to start.

A league opener against against Blackpool on September 12 will prove interesting to say the least and manager Ryan Lowe will undoubtedly have his eyes on getting a result and kick starting the campaign well.

While we await the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the club’s former academy players.

See if you can score 100% and name which club these 9 players represent now…

1 of 9 Scott Laird? Walsall Salford City Weston Super Mare West Brom