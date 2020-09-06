Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Nottingham Forest academy graduates are at now?

Nottingham Forest bid farewell to one of their academy graduates this week, with Matty Cash joining Premier League side Aston Villa.

Cash endured an incredible individual campaign last term, and the Reds’ Player of the Season has now penned a £16million move to Villa Park.

Cash is the latest star to rise from the academy and go on to secure a big-money move away from the club, and here, we look at some others who have left the City Ground in recent years.

Do you what club these 9 ex-Nottingham Forest academy graduates are at now? Have a go!

1 of 9 James Perch? Lincoln Burton Scunthorpe Mansfield