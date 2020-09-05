Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Millwall academy graduates are at now?

Millwall are gearing up for the start of the new Championship season, and you feel confidence should be high around the Den after the form the Lions showed under Gary Rowett last term.

The Lions will not be a team burdened by the expectations of some of the other sides in the division, and Rowett showed at Birmingham City he can create a team who can challenge the top six and perform beyond expectations.

Millwall have the nucleus of a strong side and Rowett has instilled more composure in the Lions in possession which should help them find different ways to pick up points, and the arrival of Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur on loan looks like a really smart piece of business.

While we await the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of Millwall’s former academy graduates. Can you name which club these 9-ex Millwall academy graduates are playing for now. Can you get 9/9!

1 of 9 Who does Lyle Taylor play for now? Bristol City Nottingham Forest Brentford Birmingham City