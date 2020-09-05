Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Middlesbrough academy graduates are at now?

Middlesbrough are preparing for what will be their first full campaign under the highly experienced Neil Warnock, so it will be interesting to see what difference he makes for Boro.

A full pre-season to implement his methods and get his squad used to his style of play will have certainly benefitted Warnock, but Middlesbrough’s lack of transfer business up to this point will be a concern heading into the season – and they will need to make a couple of additions before the window closes.

You certainly can never fully right of the prospect of a Warnock team in the Championship challenging for promotion, but with Boro’s current squad you feel it would take a lot of work to get them in contention for the top six and a top half finish would be a very good achievement.

While we await the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of Middlesbrough’s former academy graduates. Can you name which club these 9-ex Boro academy graduates are playing for now. Can you get 9/9!

