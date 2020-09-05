Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Huddersfield Town academy graduates are at now?

Huddersfield are gearing up for the start of the Championship campaign and what will be an interesting season as Carlos Corberan takes over from Danny Cowley.

The Terriers endured a challenging season last term battling it out to ensure that they did not suffer successive relegations, and now Corberan will be tasked with trying to build on their survival whilst also implanting a new style of possession-based football.

Huddersfield still have work to do in the market you feel for them to flourish this term, and much will depend on whether they can keep hold of Karlan Grant. A solid mid-table finish with some encouraging signs of adapting to Corberan’s brand of football would be a successful term for the Terriers.

While we await the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of Huddersfield’s former academy graduates. Can you name which club these 9-ex academy graduates are playing for now. Can you get 9/9!

1 of 9 Which club does Alex Smithies play for now? QPR Bristol City Cardiff City Nottingham Forest