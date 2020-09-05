Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Derby County academy graduates are at now?

Derby County are getting ready for what will be an interesting Championship campaign as Phillip Cocu looks to build on what was a mixed first term in charge.

The Rams got off to a slow start to last season, but the arrival of Wayne Rooney’s experience in January as well as the emergence of a couple of the club’s highly talented youth players helped Derby recover and become one of the division’s form teams after the New Year.

Finances are tight for Derby under the current situation and therefore they will not be expected to make too many moves in what remains of the transfer window, but they still have a core of players who are good enough to threaten the top six.

While we await the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of Derby’s former academy graduates. Can you name which club these 9-ex Derby academy graduates are playing for now. Can you get 9/9!

