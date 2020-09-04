Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Coventry City academy graduates are at now?

Coventry City will be keen to build on last season’s promotion-winning campaign from League One and endure a positive first season back in the Championship.

The Sky Blues won promotion from League One last season after the season was curtailed, with Mark Robins’ side producing a string of impressive performances over the course of the season.

Jordan Shipley was a standout player for Coventry last season, and the homegrown star is one of many to have made an impact since progressing through the ranks at the club.

Do you know what club these nine ex-City players play for now? Have a go at our quiz…

1 of 9 Which club does Ben Turner play for now? Notts County Mansfield Lincoln Burton