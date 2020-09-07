Charlton Athletic
Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Charlton Athletic academy graduates are at now?
Charlton Athletic have had a number of players come through their academy over the years and some have gone on to achieve great success.
The Addicks will be hoping that they can produce a few more players in the coming years that can help their quest to get back and return to the Championship.
If you think you know a lot about Charlton’s past academy players then have a go at this quiz and see if you can get 100%…