Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Bristol Rovers academy graduates are at now?

Bristol Rovers have had a number of players come through their academy over the years and some have gone on to achieve great success.

The Gas will be hoping that they can produce a few more players in the coming years that can help their quest for improvement and continue to close the gap to the Championship.

If you think you know a lot about Bristol Rovers’ past academy players then have a go at this quiz and see if you can get 100%…

1 of 9 Who is Chris Lines playing for now? Northampton Coventry Mansfield Birmingham City