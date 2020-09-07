Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers News

Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Bristol Rovers academy graduates are at now?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bristol Rovers have had a number of players come through their academy over the years and some have gone on to achieve great success.

The Gas will be hoping that they can produce a few more players in the coming years that can help their quest for improvement and continue to close the gap to the Championship.

If you think you know a lot about Bristol Rovers’ past academy players then have a go at this quiz and see if you can get 100%…

1 of 9

Who is Chris Lines playing for now?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Bristol Rovers academy graduates are at now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: