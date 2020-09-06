Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Bradford City academy graduates are at now?

Bradford City will be preparing for the new League Two season as we speak but they must face the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Doncaster in cup action prior to the opening league game against Colchester.

Finishing eighth last term, Gary Bowyer’s side will be looking to go one better and achieve either an automatic promotion or play-off place next season.

While we await the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the club’s former academy players.

See if you can score 100% and name which club these nine players represent now…

1 of 9 Oli McBurnie? Sheffield United Southampton Swansea City Stoke City