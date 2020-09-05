Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Bolton Wanderers academy graduates are at now?

Bolton Wanderers will head in to the new season looking to bounce back after relegation to League Two from League One.

Ian Evatt’s side have had little success of late and fans of the club will have little optimism heading into the September 12 opening league fixture against Forest Green.

While we await the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the club’s former academy players.

See if you can score 100% and name which club these 9 players represent now…

1 of 9 Rob Holding? Aston Villa Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest Arsenal