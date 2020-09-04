Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Blackburn Rovers academy graduates are at now?

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League this season under the management of Tony Mowbray.

The Lancashire-based side finished 11th in the Championship last season, and will be eager to force themselves into the top-six this term.

They’ve had their fair share of players that have now moved on from the club after coming through the club’s academy system.

Do you know which club these NINE former Blackburn Rovers players are at now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Which club does Jason Lowe play for now? Port Vale Blackpool Bolton Wanderers Salford City