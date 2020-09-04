Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Birmingham City academy graduates are at now?

Birmingham City have produced some fine players over the years and the most notable of late has, of course, been Jude Bellingham.

The young midfielder shone last season in the Sky Bet Championship and has sealed a move to Borussia Dortmund with many expecting him to use that as a springboard to a hugely successful career.

Where have other academy products ended up after moving from Birmingham, though? See if you can get full marks in our quiz below…

1 of 9 Joe Newell Hibernian Hearts Aberdeen Kilmarnock