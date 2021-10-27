Swansea City are a team in transition, there are no doubts about that.

After coming so close to promotion on two occasions in the last two campaigns under former boss Steve Cooper, they have lost a few of their key figures including their old boss, goalscorers Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe and Welsh international Connor Roberts.

The Swans’ hierarchy certainly haven’t been afraid to sell some of their most prized assets in recent years, giving new boss Russell Martin a chance to build his team in South Wales without the potential danger of an EFL-imposed transfer embargo.

However, this should also leave room for the board to back the 35-year-old in the next few windows as they look to achieve their long-term goal of getting to the Premier League, something they may have already achieved had they kept some of their best players in recent years.

Oli McBurnie, Joe Rodon and Dan James are just three of their most treasured former assets they decided to cash in on – and we’re sticking to the theme of former Swans for this quiz.

In this 28-question quiz, we are asking you: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Swansea City players are playing at now?

How many can you get? All 28? Give it a go and let us know how you do!

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Swansea City players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Darren Pratley? Barrow Forest Green Rovers Leyton Orient Swindon Town