Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing at now?

Published

13 mins ago

on

In a turbulent last decade at Hillsborough Stadium Sheffield Wednesday have been home to a host of talented players.

Some are still in the English game and others have moved on to foreign pyramids as Darren Moore looks to pick up the pieces in League One.

The Owls came agonisingly close to staying up in the second tier last season but are evolving back down in the third tier this term.

Here, we have put together a 28 question quiz to see if you know where these players are currently applying their trade, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 28

Adam Davies


