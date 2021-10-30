Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Portsmouth players are playing at now?

Like many other expected promotion candidates in League One, Portsmouth have been too inconsistent to drag themselves into the promotion mix at this stage.

In fact, they have won just one of their last 11 third-tier games, an unacceptable record considering the quality of their squad and a record they will need to improve on if they want to finish in a respectable position this term.

No one was expecting this season at Fratton Park to be easy, even with the signings they made in the summer, but they would have been hoping to at least be competing in the top half amongst the likes of Wigan Athletic and Sunderland.

Instead, they are battling to halt their slide down the table and are probably still reeling from their 4-0 home loss against Ipswich Town last Tuesday.

They have two ties upcoming ties on the south coast against recently-promoted sides Bolton Wanderers and Cheltenham Town to make amends – and they would probably want the likes of former men Jermain Defoe, Joel Ward and other high-calibre players to be at Danny Cowley’s disposal.

Unfortunately they aren’t – but they are two of 28 names in this quiz as we ask you: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Portsmouth players are playing at now?

Can you get all 28? Have a go and see how you get on!

