Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Middlesbrough players are playing at now?

Middlesbrough are in the middle of yet another bid to try and get promotion back to the Premier League and so far they’ve been relatively solid in the second tier this season.

Led by the experienced Neil Warnock, they’ve picked up several key wins against the likes of Sheffield United, Bristol City and Barnsley. They’ve managed to work their way up and into the top six so far and will fancy their chances of staying there too but with so many teams vying for a play-off place, it won’t be an easy task for the club this season.

Boro though are a side that have been to the top tier before and having gained promotion to the Premier League previously – and with boss Neil Warnock having worked there for a multitude of years – they’ll all know what it takes to succeed.

In fact, there have been a number of big name players to have walked through the entrance door over the course of the last few seasons at the club. From Adama Traore, who is now one of the most respected wingers in the top tier, to a current England international in Patrick Bamford, the club has seen its fair share of talent.

However, do you know where some of these former players are currently plying their trade? If you think you know Boro and know a fair bit of stuff about where their ex-players are now, then have a go at our quiz down below to see how much you really know.

