Luton Town have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign, and have subsequently earned a place inside the play-off positions after 14 games.

The Hatters sit on 21 points, and whilst they are sitting as high as fifth, they will be well aware that they possess the same amount of points as Blackpool who are in 11th.

As we wait for next Saturday’s fixture when Nathan Jones’ side travel to Preston North End, in search of going a sixth game unbeaten, we have devised a 28-question quiz that tests your knowledge of where ex-Luton players are currently plying their trade.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Luton Town players are playing at now?

1 of 28 What club does Alan Sheehan now play for? Shrewsbury Lincoln Oldham Scunthorpe