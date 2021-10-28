Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Leyton Orient players are playing at now?

After a bright start to the campaign, the failure to turn draws into wins has proved costly for Leyton Orient as they find themselves slipping further down the League Two table.

Under a man of the experience of Kenny Jackett, they have the capability to turn things around, but there’s a real need for the London-based club to improve their attacking record in recent games if they want to get themselves back into contention for promotion.

In this quiz though, we’re focusing less on their current players’ assignment and more on their former competitors as we ask you the following question: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Leyton Orient players are playing at now?

How many do you think you can get? All 28? Give it a go and let us know how you do!

1 of 28 Dean Cox? Bognor Regis Town Enfield Town Leatherhead Worthing