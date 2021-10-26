Over the years, there have been plenty of players to pull on the famous blue shirts of Ipswich Town.

Some of those players have inevitably, made a bigger impact for the Tractor Boys than others, and will be better remembered around the club as a result.

But how closely have you been paying attention to some of those individuals, since their departures from Portman Road?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 28 former Ipswich players, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they play for now.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Ipswich Town players are playing at now?

1 of 28 What club does Luke Chambers now play for? Colchester Northampton Stevenage Sutton