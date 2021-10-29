Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Huddersfield Town players are playing at now?

Huddersfield Town fans have a squad they can get fully behind right now in the Sky Bet Championship.

Carlos Corberan is pushing his side to their limit and a strong start to the season has been well achieved.

Here, though, we aren’t focusing on the current crop of players at the John Smith’s Stadium. Instead, we are looking at 28 ex-players and where they are currently plying their trade.

Can you score 100% as we ask: ‘Do you know what club these 28 ex-Huddersfield Town players are playing at now?’

1 of 28 Juninho Bacuna Celtic Rangers St Mirren Hearts