Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Hartlepool United players are playing at now?

It’s been a hugely impressive return to the EFL for Hartlepool United, who were promoted back into League Two last season and now sit eighth after 14 games.

The North East club are only outside the play-offs on goal difference and no doubt many of their supporters will be allowing themselves to dream about going back to back.

Consider yourself a big fan of the League Two outfit? Well we’ve got just the quiz for you.

What we want to know is: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Hartlepool United players are playing at now?

1 of 28 1. Scott Flinders Swindon Town Bristol Rovers Exeter City Cheltenham Town