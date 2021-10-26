After securing a 12th place finish in the third-tier last season, Crewe Alexandra would have been hoping to reach new heights during the current campaign.

However, despite bolstering their squad in the summer transfer window by signing the likes of Callum McFadzean and Terell Thomas, the Railwaymen have ultimately failed to deliver the goods at this level in recent months under the guidance of manager David Artell.

Currently bottom of the third-tier standings, Crewe will be desperate to kick-start their season by sealing all three points in their showdown with Milton Keynes Dons this weekend.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess which teams these former Crewe players are playing for now.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Crewe Alexandra players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Who does former Crewe Alexandra man Perry Ng play for now? Swansea City Cardiff City Bristol City Nottingham Forest