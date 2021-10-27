Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Charlton Athletic players are playing at now?

Charlton Athletic managed to pick up a vital win at Sunderland to begin their post Nigel Adkins era with a much needed-win to close the gap on some of the teams above them.

Johnnie Jackson has been handed the difficult task of trying to guide Charlton through the next few weeks or so as they search for a long-term replacement for Adkins.

He himself with also have eyes on the permanent job but he will have to prove his credentials to the Addicks first.

The next few games are vital for Charlton and they will need to try and go on a winning run to lift themselves out of the relegation zone in League One.

While we wait to see what happens with Addick’s form in the coming weeks, we have created a quiz on 28 questions to see if you can remember where these 28 ex-Charlton players are currently playing. Can you get 100%!

1 of 28 José Semedo is currently playing for which team? Rio Ave Braga Boavista Vitória Setúbal