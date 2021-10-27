Burton Albion are no stranger to success having not long ago found themselves in the middle of the Championship and once dreaming of perhaps trying to sustain themselves in the second tier.

More recently though they’ve found themselves back in League One but after a battle to beat the drop during the last campaign, they were rescued by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink who is once again hoping to try and take them up a division.

The Brewers have been in and around the play-offs and despite a weekend loss to Oxford United, they will fancy themselves to remain in contention for a top six spot and the potential chance to make the bounce back up to the Championship again.

They had a number of solid players back during their jaunt in the second tier and have had several other important players pass through their doors over the last few seasons.

With so many incomings and outgoings, it’s hard to keep track of where some of the club’s former players are and if you think you know the club and their transfer business, then try your luck down below and see how much you really know about the club.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Burton Albion players are playing at now?

1 of 28 1) Where is Damien McCrory playing now? Nuneaton Borough Wrexham Stockport Wealdstone