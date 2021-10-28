Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Bristol Rovers players are playing at now?

Published

6 mins ago

on

After five years in a row in League One, Bristol Rovers are unfortunately finding themselves in the fourth tier of English football once again this season.

The Gas went through three managers last season but they’re hoping that Joey Barton is the man to take them back up at the first time of asking as opposed to spending a long period of time in League Two.

Gas fans – why not take our new quiz where you have to try and work out where these ex-players are currently plying their trade? Get all 28 correct to prove your Rovers super-fan status!

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Bristol Rovers players are playing at now?

1 of 28

Chris Lines


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Bristol Rovers players are playing at now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: