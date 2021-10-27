Bradford City have had a decent enough start to the season but they have perhaps not picked up as many points as they would have hoped for at this stage in the campaign.

Derek Adams was brought into the club in the summer to emulate the promotion he managed to achieve against the odds Morecambe last term.

He has managed to pick up some excellent results so far for the Bantams, but they have started to suffer a dip in form in the last few weeks with them winning just one of their last four games.

The next few weeks will be essential for Bradford and they will need to ensure that they continue to pick up wins to climb the League Two table and close the gap on the teams above them.

While we wait to see what happens with Batams’s form in the coming weeks, we have created a quiz on 28 questions to see if you can remember where these 28 ex-Bradford City players are currently playing. Can you get 100%!

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Bradford City players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Which club is Jon McLaughlin playing for now? Aberdeen Hearts Sunderland Rangers