Blackpool

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Blackpool players are playing at now?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Blackpool are currently loving life back in the Championship right now – especially coming off the back of a win over their bitterest rivals Preston North End.

Neil Critchley has got his relatively young squad firing and they’re among a cluster of teams in and around the play-off places at this early stage in the season.

What do you know of Seasiders players from down the years though and where they are now? Take our new quiz and see if you can secure your super-fan status by getting all 28 correct!

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Blackpool players are playing at now?

1 of 28

Charlie Adam


