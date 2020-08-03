Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 West Brom players started their career with?

West Bromwich Albion in true Baggies fashion, limped over the line to secure promotion to the Premier League.

After leading the pack for so much of the season, it would’ve been criminal if West Brom had missed out on promotion on the final day of the season.

Brentford had them shaking but Thomas Frank’s side choked themselves, and now West Brom will be joining Leeds United in the top-flight next season.

There’ll be plenty of ins and outs before then, but how much do you know about the current squad? Have a go at this new West Brom quiz, and share it with your friends!

