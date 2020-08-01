Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Sunderland players started their career with?

Sunderland are now preparing for their third consecutive campaign in League One after this season’s curtailment saw them finish in eighth spot and just one point outside the play-offs.

The Stadium of Light outfit had started to find some form under the guidance of new boss Phil Parkinson after a rocky start to his reign, but a disappointing run of results just before the season’s suspension meant they could not seal a top-six spot.

This now means Sunderland will be gunning for promotion back into the Championship next season, with Parkinson having plenty of time to ready his Black Cats squad in preparation for the important campaign on the horizon.

So, how much do you know about the current Sunderland squad and their career history?

Test your knowledge on Sunderland players’ first clubs in our quiz…

1 of 15 What was Luke O'Nien's first club? Birmingham Barnet QPR Watford