Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Sheffield Wednesday players started their career with?

It’s a tricky time to be a Sheffield Wednesday supporter.

The club has been dealt a 12-point deduction going into next season and having finished this campaign in poor fashion, the omens don’t bode well for the historic club.

It’ll be a big summer for manager Garry Monk and he’ll have plenty of work to do with his squad if they’re to beat the drop next season, but how much do you know about his players?

Have a go at this new Sheffield Wednesday quiz, and share it with your friends!

1 of 15 Adam Reach? Newcastle United Middlesbrough Sunderland Hull City