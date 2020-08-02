Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Preston North End players started their career with?

Preston North End suffered the frustration of missing out on a place in the play-offs despite sitting in 6th place before the campaign resumed, but it was still a solid campaign for the Lilywhites.

Alex Neil’s side showed many signs of progression throughout the campaign, but there were a few areas that caused them some struggles with goals being hard to come by at times, especially on their travels and those are the sorts of things that they will need to address moving forwards.

That means that the Lilywhites will need to ensure that they recruit players in the right areas so that they can begin to mount more of a challenge for the top six next season, and they will also need to ensure that they keep hold of some of their key players as well.

While we wait to see what Preston do in the off season in terms of player recruitment, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the Lilywhites’ squad and see if you can name the 15 clubs these players started their careers with. Have a go and see if you can get 15/15!

1 of 15 Which club did Scott Sinclair start his career with? Oxford United Bristol Rovers Arsenal Chelsea