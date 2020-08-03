Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Nottingham Forest players started their career with?

Nottingham Forest suffered heartbreak on the final day of the campaign when they lost 4-1 to Stoke City and, in turn, missed out on a play-off place.

Sabri Lamouchi and his side will be looking to bounce back in the new season, although it’s not been seen which of the current crop of players will still be at the club.

Touching on that group of players, we thought we’d test you here.

If you think you know your stuff about the current Forest side, have a go at this quiz…

1 of 15 What club did Lewis Grabban start his career with? Brentford Norwich City Crystal Palace Reading