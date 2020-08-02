Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Middlesbrough players started their careers with?

Middlesbrough have had a very poor season and it turned out to be one that had them flirting with relegation until Neil Warnock came in.

Now, plans are already in place for the new campaign and they’ll be hoping to start much better in the league, especially after the signing of experienced Championship defender Grant Hall.

If you think you know a lot about the current crop of Boro players, then have a go at this quiz…

1 of 15 What club did Britt Assombalonga start his career with? Stevenage Reading Luton Town Watford