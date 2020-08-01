Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Leeds players started their career with?

This current crop of Leeds United players have etched their names into the club’s history books after earning promotion this term to end their 16-year absence from the Premier League.

The Whites overcame last season’s play-off heartache to win the Championship title by an impressive 10-point margin this term, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men ending the season in style as they won their last six games in succession.

Leeds have managed to achieve this historic success with a relatively thin squad bursting with vibrant talent, while Bielsa should be considered as the key catalyst which has allowed this success to unfold over an unusual yet memorable campaign.

So, how much do you know about the current Leeds squad and their career history before joining the Whites?

Test your knowledge of Leeds players’ first clubs in our latest quiz…

1 of 15 Which team did goalkeeper Kiko Casilla start his professional career with? Atletico Madrid Barcelona Real Madrid Osasuna