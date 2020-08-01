Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Derby County players started their career with?

Derby County ultimately missed out on the play-off places in the Championship this season in Phillip Cocu’s first year in charge of the club, with the Rams eventually ending the campaign in 10th place.

However, the Rams can reflect on a lot of positive signs that were on display especially during most of the second half of the season, with Derby seeing many of their highly talented young players start to make a real impact in the first team and they could have a key role to play next term.

It will be very interesting to see how the Rams go about their recruitment in the summer with Derby potentially needing to add to the goalkeeping department and up front, in particular, if they are to challenge for the top six next term.

While we wait to see what Derby do manage to do in the summer with regards recruitment, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the current squad and see if you can name which clubs these 15 players started their careers with. Have a go and see if you can get 15/15!

1 of 14 Which club did Chris Martin start his career with? Crystal Palace Fulham Norwich City Hull City