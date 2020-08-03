Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Charlton Athletic players started their career with?

It’s been a dogged season for Charlton Athletic.

Plagued by off-field controversy and finishing in relegation straight back into League One – it’s been a roller coaster for Addicks fans.

But there’s still a glimmer of hope with the newfound Sheffield Wednesday case and so Charlton might yet have faith of remaining a Championship team, but the odds are slim.

Lee Bowyer will have a big job to do either way this summer, but how much do you know about the current playing staff?

Have a go at this new Charlton Athletic quiz, and share it with your friends!

