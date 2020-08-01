Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Cardiff players started their career with?

Cardiff City suffered the disappointment of being edged out in the Championship play-off semi-finals by Fulham, despite managing to produce a typically spirited performance in their 2-1 second leg win.

That means that Neil Harris’ side will now be focusing on regrouping and looking to add players to the squad so they can go one better than this season and look to really mount another challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Bluebirds have been amongst the best performing sides in the division since Harris took over as their manager and with the right additions, you feel they could well have a major chance of getting promoted next season.

While we wait to see what Cardiff will do in the summer as regards to recruitment, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on their current squad and see if you can name where these 15 players started their careers. Have a go and see if you can get 15/15!

1 of 15 Where did Will Vaulks start his career? Tranmere Rovers Falkirk The New Saints Rotherham United