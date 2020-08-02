Bolton Wanderers News
Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Bolton players started their career with?
Bolton Wanderers are preparing for life in League Two after a whirlwind couple of years that has seen financial problems take over their club.
Now, they’re aiming to get back on track and up a division with new signings beginning to come through the door, including Eoin Doyle, the League Two top scorer last season.
If you think you know a lot about all of the Bolton players then have a go at this quiz below…