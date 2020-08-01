Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Blackburn Rovers players started their career with?

Blackburn Rovers managed to produce another solid season in the Championship this term, with Tony Mowbray’s side having even flirted with a potential play-off finish before finishing in mid-table.

Rovers could potentially have finished even higher up in the table if they had not suffered some unfortunate injury troubles to a number of their most influential performers including Bradley Dack and Lewis Holtby, but there is still plenty to build on for next term.

Mowbray’s side will face a crucial summer window in their hopes to add to their squad with enough quality to help them kick on and push them further towards the top six in the Championship, and if they do get their recruitment right they could have a chance of reaching the top six.

While we wait to see what Blackburn will do in the transfer market ahead of next season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on Rovers’ current squad to see if you can name the 15 clubs these Blackburn players started their careers with. Have a go and see if you can get 15/15!

1 of 15 Which club did Lewis Holtby start his career with? VFL Bochum Mainz 05 Alemannia Aachen Hamburg