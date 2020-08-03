Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Birmingham City players started their career with?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have confirmed the appointment of Aitor Karanka.

The Spaniard signs a three-year deal at the club and work will be well underway for what fans will be hoping is a much better showing than the season just gone.

He’s plenty of work to do with a team that ended the season just two points and two places above the drop zone, but how much do you know about his new squad?

Have a go at this new Birmingham City quiz, and share it with your friends!

1 of 15

Lukas Jutkiewicz?


