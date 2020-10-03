Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bournemouth

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Brighton or Southampton?

Published

1 hour ago

on

There are plenty of clubs to choose from to support in the South of England, with some notable names claiming to follow some EFL clubs. 

In the EFL, both Portsmouth and Bournemouth are playing in the second and third-tier respectively, whilst Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion are currently in the Premier League.

But do these celebrities support Brighton and Hove Albion, Portsmouth, Southampton or Bournemouth? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 14

Which football team does Coldplay drummer Will Champion support?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do these celebrities support Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Brighton or Southampton?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: