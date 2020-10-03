Quiz: Do these celebrities support Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Brighton or Southampton?

There are plenty of clubs to choose from to support in the South of England, with some notable names claiming to follow some EFL clubs.

In the EFL, both Portsmouth and Bournemouth are playing in the second and third-tier respectively, whilst Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion are currently in the Premier League.

But do these celebrities support Brighton and Hove Albion, Portsmouth, Southampton or Bournemouth? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 14 Which football team does Coldplay drummer Will Champion support? Portsmouth Bournemouth Brighton Southampton