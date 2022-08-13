Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players currently play abroad or not?

Blackburn Rovers have made a sterling start under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

It looked a tough job for the incoming coach given the players that have left Ewood Park but he’s done an excellent job so far.

He’ll be hoping that his early success will encourage the Championship club to back him in the latter weeks of the window.

Our quiz today is all about former Rovers players, what we’re asking is are these 25 currently playing abroad?

1 of 25 1. Corry Evans Yes No