Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Reading FC?

After their 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday, you feel it looks as top six is now out of reach for Mark Bowen’s side.

The Royals are unlikely to be sucked into the relegation battle either, meaning that they look destined for a mid-table finish.

Reading will still want to finish the season with a flourish and hope to carry some positive momentum into the 2020/21 campaign.

Their next game sees them take on Derby County on Saturday but while we wait for that, we’ve put together a quiz to help keep you entertained…

