Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Middlesbrough?

It’s desperate times for Middlesbrough at the moment, after they lost 3-0 to Swansea City at the weekend.

Goals from Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew condemned Boro to yet another defeat on their own turf, leaving them sitting just outside of the relegation zone only on goal difference, and ultimately costing Jonathan Woodgate his job.

Plenty of Boro fans will be supporting the club from afar, hoping that they get themselves away from the drop zone, including a couple of famous faces.

Do these 11 celebrities support Middlesbrough? Have a go at our quiz!

1 of 11 Bob Mortimer Yes No