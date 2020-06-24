Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Ipswich Town?

Ipswich Town will be hoping they can improve on a disappointing season under the management of Paul Lambert.

The Tractor Boys finished 11th in the League One table after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis after off-the-field events had brought an abrupt halt to fixtures across the country.

But do you know which celebrities support Ipswich Town? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 11 Is Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer an Ipswich Town supporter? Yes No