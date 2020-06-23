Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Hull City?

Hull City will be looking to finish this season strongly but got the season restart off to a poor start as they lost 1-0 at home to Charlton Athletic.

Despite grounds being empty, there are still plenty of fans that will be urging them to get results as soon as possible and some of them have faces you may well recognise.

In this quiz, then, see if you know which of these celebrities are Hull City supporters and, indeed, which of them are not…

1 of 11 Omar Sharif Yes No